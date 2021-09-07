Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $418,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,417.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,475 shares of company stock worth $1,946,527. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

