Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.26

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

