Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 570,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,021. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.