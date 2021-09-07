Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE DAN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 570,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,021. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.