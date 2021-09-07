Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.45. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

