David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. 1,075,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,423. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

