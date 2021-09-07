DecentBet (DBET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $402.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $534,080.91 and $402.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00140212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.