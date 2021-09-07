Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,960 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 120 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,798 ($62.69). The stock had a trading volume of 250,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,200. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,928.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 115.52.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

