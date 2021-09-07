DEEPSPACE Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.14 million and $42,767.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00132823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00182088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.14 or 0.07122790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.45 or 1.00263738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00718564 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

