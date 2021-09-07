DeFi Yield Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.03 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00142885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00196971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.36 or 0.07544857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,050.84 or 0.99698572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00919097 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,520,876 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

