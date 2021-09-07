Define Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Define coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00004190 BTC on major exchanges. Define has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and approximately $62.56 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Define has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

