DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,526,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,024,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,523,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,605,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

