DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

