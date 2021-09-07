DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.30 Million in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Ajax I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $10,260,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $513,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,213,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,734,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJAX opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.