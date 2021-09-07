DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FDS opened at $385.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $389.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

