DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $917,000 Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $9,825,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 123,788 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

