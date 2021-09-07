Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

DELL stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

