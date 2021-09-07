Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. 81,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273,001. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

