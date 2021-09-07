Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.45.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

