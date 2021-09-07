Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

