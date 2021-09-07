Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 2,230 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aramark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 48.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,715,000 after buying an additional 424,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

