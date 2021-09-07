Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $89,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

