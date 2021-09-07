Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.