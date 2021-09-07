Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 81.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,810 shares of company stock worth $306,433. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

