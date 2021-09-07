Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 1,216 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

