Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

