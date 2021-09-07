Dev Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.07 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.43 or 0.00011529 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $153,736.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00567229 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

