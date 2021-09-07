DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $145.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $146.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

