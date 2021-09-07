Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,076.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $531,231.66 and $1,076.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.15 or 0.00552635 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

