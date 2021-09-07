Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.