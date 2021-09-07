Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

