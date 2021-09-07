DragonVein Price Hits $0.0056 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $80,480.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,080.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.06 or 0.01435973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.82 or 0.00613473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00334100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

