DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

