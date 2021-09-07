Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.16

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

