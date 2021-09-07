DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1,772.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

