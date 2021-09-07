Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

DY opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

