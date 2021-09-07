Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

