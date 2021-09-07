East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.68. 19,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

