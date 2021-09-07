easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. easyJet has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

