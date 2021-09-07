eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

