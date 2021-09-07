Eckoh (LON:ECK) Trading Down 1.7%

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76). Approximately 238,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 414,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

ECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.32. The firm has a market cap of £147.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

