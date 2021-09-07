Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 247,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

