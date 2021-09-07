Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 288,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 165,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

