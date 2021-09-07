Edge Capital Group LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

