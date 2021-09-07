Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 12,434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $227.65. 617,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.