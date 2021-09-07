Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 357 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

