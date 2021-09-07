Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $657,932.95 and $21,292.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.