Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,126.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,126 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,101 ($14.38), with a volume of 9531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,025.68.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

