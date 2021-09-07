Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.14. 30,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,175. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

