Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of LLY opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.