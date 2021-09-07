Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.